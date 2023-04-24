A gym in Grantham has been running its own fitness challenge to raise funds in aid of disadvantaged children.

Anytime Fitness is helping to raise funds in aid of Cash for Kids, and everyone is invited to donate.

The 10km a day for £10k challenge has been taking place across 16 Anytime Fitness gyms from April 1 and will continue until April 27 (Cash for Kids Day). Staff, members and other willing participants are walking 10km in each gym, each day in their exercise of choice.

Anytime Fitness in Westgate, Grantham. Photo: Grantham Journal

All the money raised from the 10km for £10k will help Cash for Kids improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people across the UK who are affected by poverty, illness, neglect or have additional needs.

For the remaining week of the challenge Anytime Fitness is also running a Join for a Coin campaign in which any new members can sign up to the gym for £1. This £1 is being automatically donated to the Cash for Kids campaign.

Cash for Kids Charity Manager, Dan Slee said: “We’re thrilled to team up with Anytime Fitness and maximise our fundraising capacity to help people aged up to 18 years old located up and down the country who benefit from our multiple initiatives, including our Mission Christmas appeal for which we’re probably best known.

“We thank everyone at Anytime Fitness and wish them the best of luck for their 10km a day challenge.”