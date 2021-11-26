A town centre gym is continuing to host well-being sessions with the help of a charity, with a Christmas quiz planned to raise money for mental health responders.

Anytime Fitness, based in Westgate, Grantham, are hosting their next 'Wellbeing Wednesday' on December 8 from 10am until 11am, centred around the topic of sleep.

Ran in coordination with Unlock Your You, a mental health charity, the first of these sessions was held back in October.

From left: Dan Fielding, Victoria Jupe, Gillian Price, Susan Fish, Louise Smith. (52063822)

The charity will also host a 'Walk and Talk Thursday' the following day on December 9, with everyone welcome, including children and pets.

Beginning at 1pm, the walk will start from the archway in Wyndham Park, and run until 3pm.

Organiser, Susan Fish, said: "Please come and join us meet the team and lets release those endorphins."

Finally, the charity is holding a Christmas quiz on Decmber 10, held from 7pm until 10pm, with tickets costing £5 each.

There will also be a buffet, raffle and a prize for the winning team.

Susan said: "All money raised will go back into the Grantham Response Unit, so that we can continue supporting people in and around Grantham who may be struggling with their mental health.

"Also if there is anyone, or local businesses that would like to donate a raffle prize to us, then we would be extremely grateful."

If you would like to donate a raffle prize, contact: susan.fish@unlockyour.com