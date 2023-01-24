A gym is opening its doors to anyone who would like to take up crossfit.

Frontline Fitness, located in Lime Square Business Park off Alma Park Road, is hosting an introductory crossfit course on Saturday February 4 from 9am.

The course will be ran by gym owner, Curtis Gardner, and Mel Gardner.

Curtis Gardner (right) owns Frontline Fitness and is offering a free taster session. (62023939)

Those interested can turn up on the day for the session, which will cover the basics and run until 12pm.

Curtis said that all people would need is gym clothes and a drink, and that the session would be "suitable for beginners of any level of fitness who want to learn crossfit".

To find out more, search for Frontless Fitness on Facebook or Instagram or call Curtis on 07583 89 1514.