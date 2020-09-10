The owner of a hair and beauty salon has been shortlisted for a national award.

Sarah Thompson, who runs the The Blossom Tree salon in Long Bennington, is a finalist in the Best New Business category of The Best Business Women Awards.

The Blossom Tree is an Aveda Hair and Beauty salon that prides itself on natural and sustainable products that are good for the customers and the environment.

Sarah Thompson runs the Blossom Tree salon in Long Bennington. (42185377)

Sarah, who started the salon just over a year ago, said: “I am over the moon at receiving a nomination for the Best New Business and couldn’t have done it without the amazing team around me at our salon and our fantastic customers. Win or lose I am so pleased to have been recognised for all the hard work that has gone into making The Blossom Tree what it is today.”

Debbie Gilbert, organiser of The Best Business Women Awards, said ‘This is the sixth year of these prestigious awards. Given the situation with Covid-19 we were delighted with the number of entries. This showed us how determined our entrants were.

“The entries came in from across the UK and were judged by a panel of business experts. To be a finalist is a major achievement. The businesswomen selected have been chosen for their business acumen, determination, creativity and tenacity. All our finalists are all shining examples of being successful entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges.”

Plans for the gala final, usually held in October, have been changed to April 2021. If the pandemic means the ceremony cannot be held safely at a venue, it will be held online when the winners will be announced.