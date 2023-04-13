A Grantham salon has been shortlisted for an award.

The Prestige Hair & Beauty Salon, in London Road, has been shortlisted for Brow Technician of the Year in the UK Hair Awards.

Louise Haylock, owner of the salon, was told earlier this week about the good news.

The Prestige Hair and Beauty Salon, in London Road, Grantham has been shortlisted for the award. (63541692)

She said: "We’re super proud to be nominated for our work, so to be shortlisted as a finalist leaves us speechless.

"To win would be amazing as I know there are so many talented artists."

The salon will find out at the end of this year whether it will win.

A Google street view of The Prestige Hair and Beauty Salon, in London Road, Grantham. (63541689)

Louise has previously won awards with the salon.

In August 2022, she was awarded Brow Expert of the Year for the East Midlands in the English Nails Brows Lashes (NBL) Awards.