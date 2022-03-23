An auctioneer who had his ‘lockdown locks’ chopped into a punk's mohican has raised £1,400 for Red Nose Day.

Colin Young, an auctioneer for Golding Young and Mawer, has attracted attention before thanks to his hair.

When business was quiet during the pandemic he let his locks grow long and, after appearing on BBC’s Bargain Hunt, the TV programme's fans took to social media to express their views.