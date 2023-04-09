A hair salon, which moved units six months ago, aims to "diversify" with its product range.

Klug Hair Lounge, based in the George Shopping Centre, moved to a bigger unit in the centre in October 2022 as it expanded to sell hair products alongside its hair salon.

The business first opened in April 2022.

Amie Ndow, owner of Klug Hair Lounge in the George Shopping Centre, Grantham (63427600)

Amie Ndow, owner of the business, said: "We started by doing just Afro-Caribbean products but I feel like the cliental has really expanded since we've started doing the products."

For the future of the business, Amie's focus is bringing even more products and "trying to bringing in different products people want to buy", she added.

The Klug Hair Lounge in Grantham has expanded its product line since moving units. (63427603)

She said: "The main thing with the business is we are Afro-Caribbean, but we don't want to restrict ourselves.

"We want to diversify so we can reach out to other people."

Klug Hair Lounge in the George Shopping Centre (63427606)

Klug Hair Lounge is located in unit 9 of the George Shopping Centre in the High Street.