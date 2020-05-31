Grantham salon through to final of national hair competition
Published: 17:15, 31 May 2020
Grantham salon Scots Hair Design has been nominated as a finalist in the Education Salon category of the national Salon Business Awards.
The salon impressed the judges with their in-salon and external training to ensure their services are the very best.
The second round of judging will now take place with the winners being announced in Central London at the grand final later this year.
Matthew Taylor