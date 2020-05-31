Home   News   Article

Grantham salon through to final of national hair competition

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 17:15, 31 May 2020

Grantham salon Scots Hair Design has been nominated as a finalist in the Education Salon category of the national Salon Business Awards.

The salon impressed the judges with their in-salon and external training to ensure their services are the very best.

The second round of judging will now take place with the winners being announced in Central London at the grand final later this year.

Read more
BusinessGrantham

More by this author

Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE