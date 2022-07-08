A hairdresser from Grantham has been awarded Assistant of the year at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2022.

Declan Georges Parkes, who works at Scots Hair Design in Grantham, beat finalists from all across the UK to win the award at the ceremony that was held on July 4 at the Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge.

Declan said: "This is amazing - I never expected to win!

Declan George Parkes won assistant of the year at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards on Monday July 4. (57842792)

"This isn’t just a job to me, it’s a full-on passion, and the fact that you can be rewarded for such a passion is incredible.

"A massive thank you to Jennifer, my manager, she’s fantastic and I couldn’t have done this without her!"

The criteria to win Assistant of the Year required the submission of a detailed description which outlined the assistant’s passion, progress and skill, as well as their plans for growth.

Declan George Parkes won assistant of the year at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards on Monday July 4. (57843034)

Declan George Parkes with his manager Jennifer Low from Scots Hair Design in Grantham. (57842998)

Entries were then judged by a panel made up of category sponsors and industry experts and those shortlisted then attended a face-to-face interview to discuss their entry.

The HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards are an annual celebration of business brilliance, and they recognise the work of the most successful salon businesses across the UK.

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of the awards added: "Assistants are the future stars of the hairdressing industry.

Declan George Parkes with his manager Jennifer Low from Scots Hair Design in Grantham. (57842975)

"To stand out in this category, applicants need to demonstrate a hunger for learning, unwavering commitment and a true understanding of their craft.

"Declan has demonstrated all of these qualities and many more and should be incredibly proud of this remarkable achievement."