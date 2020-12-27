A Grantham hairdressers swapped their ‘Secret Santa’ to collect for the foodbank instead. Staff at Head Office, on Vine Street, decided that instead of swapping gifts with each other, they would start a collection for Grantham Foodbank instead.

Customers joined in and also donated essential items including nappies, tins and toothpaste.

Receptionist Dawn Brittain, whose daughter Georgia Brittain, manages the hairdessers, said: “It was a member of our team, Amanda Snow, who came up with the idea to help out instead of the usual secret Santa. We were surprised at the big response.”

Staff and customers have donated items to Grantham Foodbank. (43649506)

Brian Hanbury, manager at Grantham Foodbank was grateful for the donation.

He said: "We are totally blown away by the generosity and compassion in the way food is being donated in these hard times.

"We truly appreciate every kilogram of food donated. "