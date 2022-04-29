A local hairstylist has achieved his dream of owning the hairdressing salon where he first took his apprenticeship almost 20 years’ ago.

Daniel Allen enjoyed a successful apprenticeship from 2003 at Blunt on Swinegate, from where he went on to work at several other salons, also gaining experience in Rutland, before returning to Blunt in 2014 after seven years.

His return gave him chance to reconnect with the salon and its team where he had undertaken his formative training and enjoyed working most.

Daniel Allen, owner of Blunt by Daniel (56329768)

Fast forward to 2022 and Daniel now owns the place he fondly call his ‘home’.

Newly renamed as Blunt by Daniel, the salon relaunched in January 2022 and has recently a new interior design with Daniel’s own signature style.

Originally established in 2002 by previous owner Lee Coldron, Blunt has been a known reference in the community with a loyal customer base. Now with a new name and new management it will continue to provide top notch hairdressing, a friendly smile and some great new changes.

Stylists Martina (left) and Abi (right) with Daniel Allen (56329870)

The change came about towards the end of 2021 when Lee wanted to reduce his hours and have more flexibility with his life. Daniel jumped at the opportunity to purchase the salon and embrace a new phase in his career. Blunt by Daniel was born.

Daniel said: “It was an absolute dream come true! I have always wanted to own my own salon but having previously left Blunt and returned I didn’t really want to leave again and start somewhere new.

"This salon is very much a sanctuary for me in my work and I am really attached the staff and customers.

“When the opportunity arose to buy the salon there was never any doubt, I had to go for it! And Lee is still here as a freelance head stylist which is great for us, with his knowledge and customer relationships.”

Newly redecorated and designed - Blunt by Daniel (56329780)

The salon has long supported local employment and offered apprenticeships and training programmes and this will continue to be the case, with Daniel keen to encourage young recruits.

The salon’s existing leading stylists include two former apprentices who have trained with Blunt and now form the core of the Blunt by Daniel team and Daniel is currently overseeing the training and development of two other staff who also started at salon under its previous management and are keen to progress, with another new apprentice also now under Daniel's wing.

Daniel added: “I am keen also to invest time and training into existing staff so we can all grow together as a team and I want to ensure that we are welcoming new local recruits and nurturing them so they learn everything they need to know about high end hairdressing, and hopefully they will stay with us longer term as we grow.”