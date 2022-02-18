Parents and guardians can take 12 to 15 year-olds for their Covid vaccination, with walk-ins available this weekend.

They can bring their child into either of the county’s two Mass Vaccination Centres at the Lincolnshire Showground or PRSA, Boston, to get their vaccination on a walk-in basis, without the need for an appointment.

Vaccination programmes in schools continues, but the option to attend on a walk-in provides extra flexibility.

Karen Hewinson, head of Clinical Services, PRSA MVC, NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: "12-15 year-olds are eligible for two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with the second 12 weeks after the first.

"As with anyone else who’s eligible, the vaccination remains the best way to maximise your child’s protection against covid.

"We’re really keen to enable 12-15 year-olds to get jabbed, whether that’s at school, or at one of our Mass Vaccination Centres."

Both of the Mass Vaccination Centres will also be open this weekend between 2:30pm and 7:30pm, but parents and guardians should be present to consent for their child to be vaccinated.

Nationally more than 1.5 million 12-15 year-olds have had their first covid vaccination; however, at the same time it is estimated that more than two in five in this age group nationally, are yet to come forward.

Julie Humphreys, head of Clinical Services, Lincolnshire Showground MVC, NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: "If your child has not been vaccinated or is due their second vaccination, please take advantage of the walk-ins we’re offering.

"It’s also worth noting that clinically at risk 12-15 year-olds or those who live with someone who is immunosuppressed are also entitled to two doses of a vaccine, minimum 8 weeks apart, and are eligible for a 3rd dose 91 days after their second primary doses."

She added: "Those presenting for their 3rd primary dose will need to demonstrate evidence of their eligibility. For those who are severely immunosuppressed, they are able to get their booster (4th dose) 91 days after a third primary dose and will need a letter from their GP or specialist."

In accordance with JCVI guidance, vaccinations teams are unable to vaccinate children within 12 weeks of a positive covid test.

The Lincolnshire Showground, and PRSA, Boston, continue to offer walk-in vaccinations for all other eligible people aged 16 and over from 2.30pm-7.30pm every day during February, including booster vaccinations and first and second doses.

NHS vaccination teams in the county are also continuing to offer pop-up vaccination sessions, which offer people the chance to get vaccinated on a walk-in basis, including boosters, first and second doses.

These sessions include the Fenside Community Centre, Boston, between 12pm and 7pm on Saturday, February 19 and Monday, February 21.

There will also be a session at Bridge Church, Lincoln, between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, February 19.