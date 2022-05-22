The Malt Shovels is an early seventeenth century half-timbered building, writes Ruth Crook, of Grantham Civic Society.

Charles Greenwood, who was born in Grantham in 1780, lived in the inn with his family. The land tax records of 1798 showed that his father Charles had lived at the inn and he was also a master brick maker, owning land at the back of the inn.

Charles junior is listed as a victualler in the 1818 poll books, and had seven children by 1821.

Ye Olde Malt Shovels in the 1930s. (56724440)

In 1814 a story about the family dog was published in the Stamford Mercury. It said ‘A dog belonging to Mr C Greenwood of the Malt Shovels, in Grantham, on Monday late discovered symptoms of madness, but before he could be secured disappeared, having first bitten a young man called Brooks, in the nose, who, as well as the greater part of Mr G’s family, whose hands the dog had been permitted to lick, are gone to the salt waters, in hopes of obviating the infection’.

The Malt Shovels used to be located to the right of what is now the Hop Sing restaurant. (56724488)

