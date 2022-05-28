Little Ponton Hall is to be rewarded after participating in a garden scheme for 30 years.

At 10.30am on Tuesday, June 7, there will be an award presentation to mark the hard work of the hall and its annual participation in the National Garden Scheme, which raises funds for nursing and health charities.

The owner will be presented an engraved sun dial by the Lincolnshire county organiser, Lesley Wykes.

Little Ponton Hall hosted a fund-raising 'Rock in the Garden' event in 2019. (56957735)

Located near Grantham, Little Ponton Hall is a four-acre garden with spacious lawns, a 200-year-old cedar tree, listed dovecote and a river walk.

There is also a formal walled kitchen garden, as well as a herb garden and Victorian greenhouses with exotic plants.

The garden will next be open for the National Garden Scheme on Sunday, June 19, from 11am to 4pm.