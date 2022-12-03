Zenda Dempster, of Grantham, writes:

Our Halloween dance at Grantham College was a big success.

The dance floor was never empty. Thank you for everyone’s support and all the raffle prizes donated.

The LIncs and Notts Air Ambulance (33271664)

£600 was raised and given to the air ambulance.

Thanks go to my family for all their help and support.

The next dance is Valentine’s on Saturday, February 11, at Grantham College. Call 07523 191633 to secure your tickets.

Thanks.