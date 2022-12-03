Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

'Halloween dance in Grantham raised £600 for air ambulance'

By Columnist
Published: 06:00, 03 December 2022

Zenda Dempster, of Grantham, writes:

Our Halloween dance at Grantham College was a big success.

The dance floor was never empty. Thank you for everyone’s support and all the raffle prizes donated.

The LIncs and Notts Air Ambulance (33271664)
The LIncs and Notts Air Ambulance (33271664)

£600 was raised and given to the air ambulance.

Thanks go to my family for all their help and support.

The next dance is Valentine’s on Saturday, February 11, at Grantham College. Call 07523 191633 to secure your tickets.

Thanks.

Grantham Opinion Columnist
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE