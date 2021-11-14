Halloween dance raises hundreds for Grantham Cree Centre

A Halloween dance has raised hundreds of pounds for a day centre for adults with learning disabilities.

Guests danced the night away to three live music acts on Saturday, October 30, with mainly rock and roll music from the 1950s, 60s and 70s on offer.

Among the acts were Glenn Darren & The Krew Katz, Aron Fender, a male vocal guitarist, as well as local female artist Paula B. The evening is organised each year by Malcolm Broughton with all this year’s proceeds going to Grantham’s Cree Centre, a day centre in Aire Road.

The Halloween dance raised £700 for The Cree Centre in Grantham. (52956101)

Malcolm said: “What a night! The entertainment was top drawer and the dance floor was busy all night. Many thanks to everyone who attended and had a great night. It created a great atmosphere.

“Everyone dug deep and helped to raise a tremendous £700.”

Sue Crawford, Cree Centre manager, is delighted with the donation.

Keely is enjoying a colouring programme on the new interactive touch screen activity table (52956095)

She said: “This money will go towards sensory equipment and soft padded flooring to support people to be comfortable and safe out of their wheelchairs.”

Adults attending the day centre are also enjoying using a new interactive touch screen activity table after staff, along with partners and friends, completed a sponsored 17-mile bike ride around Rutland Water in September and managed to raise £4,286.16.

The screen provides users with lots of options for different fun and educational games as well as providing sensory stimulation.

The new interactive touch screen activity table (52956098)

For more information on the Cree Centre and the services and activities it offers, call 01476 566050 or email charlotte.lawrence@granthammencap.co.uk