Halloween dance raises hundreds for sensory 'magic' carpet at Grantham College
Published: 11:37, 04 November 2019
| Updated: 11:39, 04 November 2019
A Halloween dance held at Grantham College has raised £515 for the Learning Development Centre at Grantham College.
The dance was held in the college refectory with performances by Viva Rock ‘n’ Roll, Paula B and Nik Powers. The money was raised from proceeds from a raffle on the night.
It will go towards a ‘magic carpet’ for the centre which will help students with learning disabilities.
Dance organiser Malcolm Broughton thanked Zenda, John, Gail and Rae for their help on the night and Caron and her bar and canteen staff.