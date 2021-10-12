A Halloween dance will return to Grantham with live music.

The Halloween Dance at Grantham College Refectory will go ahead at the end of the month for the 22nd time.

The event will be held on Saturday October 30, returning after last year's iteration was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aron Fender will perform at the Halloween Dance. (52181236)

Three live music acts will be on show, with mainly rock and roll music from the 1950s, 60s and 70s on offer.

Among the acts will be Glenn Darren & The Krew Katz, Aron Fender, a male vocal guitarist, as well as local female artist Paula B.

A raffle will also be held in aid of the Cree Centre, a local charity, with 30 prizes on offer.

Tickets for the dance are £10 each and raffle tickets are £1 a strip.

The doors will open from 7.00pm and the show begins from 7.45pm, running until midnight.

A bar and hot food will also be available for guests.

To find out more or to buy tickets, contact Malcolm Broughton on 01476 573903 or Robin Dickinson on 07719705302.