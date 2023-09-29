A famous mannequin graveyard is set to host a “one-of-a-kind immersive experience” for Halloween.

Visitors are invited to explore Mannakin Hall, in Fulbeck, on Friday October 20, and Saturday, October 21, for its halloween event ‘Doom Town - A Mannequin Mystery’.

The event - based on a novel written by author and theme park designer Liam R. Findlay - will see people explore the grounds of the hall for the ghost of James Junior Joseph James, who disappeared 20 years ago.

Doom Town - A Mannequin Mystery

Roz Edwards, owner of Mannakin Hall, said it has been an “absolute delight” to work with Liam and this event will be the hall’s “very best production yet”.

She added: “Previously, Liam has designed experiences for some of the UK's biggest attractions.

“The idea to create this exciting Halloween event came after Liam finished his new paranormal adventure novel, ‘The Doom Town Dummies’, which is all about eerie shop-window dummies.

“Liam also specialises in the creation of themed scents through the company

AromaPrime, adding a feeling of smelly realism at the likes of Alton Towers, The London Dungeon and Thorpe Park's popular Fright Nights.

“Now we can add Mannakin Hall to that list, with some surprising scents within the investigation.

Mannakin mountain. Photo: George Parish

“Liam and the creative team at Mannakin Hall have applied all their skills to make the Doom Town event one to remember!

“We are very lucky to have him here!”

In the event, visitors will meet a cast of “quirky” characters with links to James' past.

A collection of spooky hands at Mannakin Hall. Photo: Liam R. Findlay

Visitors are asked to “keep their wits about them” and to “expect the unexpected” as the evening unravels to reveal all.

Liam hinted at what people should expect from the event.

He said: “As you step towards this derelict ex-military base, not only will you discover that it is crammed full of spine-chilling dummies, you'll also uncover a rather mysterious mystery.

A sad mannequin at Mannakin Hall. Photo: George Parish

“Put on your detective hat and scrutinise a cast of outrageously quirky characters to figure out the truth, is there really a ghost at the mannequin graveyard?

"This event is for everyone young and old, from age eight, to teens and adventurous adults alike.

“There will be sounds, sights and even the same immersive smells that are used by major theme parks!

“The venue is incredibly atmospheric, with a dose of creepiness you couldn't get from anywhere else.

“The perfect place for an unforgettable Halloween experience!

"I recently finished my new supernatural novel ‘The Doom Town Dummies’, where a girl explores a seemingly derelict town of menacing mannequins.

“When I discovered Mannakin Hall, I jumped at the chance to write an immersive event that's both creepy and entertaining for families and adventurous adults alike!

“There is something for everyone at this one-of-a-kind Halloween experience."

Tickets must be booked in advance at https://www.google.com/url?q=https://mannakin.com/.

The yard will be open from 5pm until 10pm, with the event beginning at 6pm and the big reveal will take place at 8.30pm.

Parking is available at PFI International, in Stragglethorpe Lane, Brandon.

There will then be a shuttle bus to bring people to Mannakin Hall.

There will be hot food available and a bar at the event, serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.