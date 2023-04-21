A market stallholder who makes and sells candles started her business during lockdown.

Debbie Griffith, 53, has been running Sunset Candles on Grantham Market since October 2020, after rediscovering the hobby of making candles during lockdown.

Sunset Candles is being showcased as part of 'On The Market', a Journal campaign to support the business on Grantham Market.

Originally from Devon, Debbie, who is ex-army, originally started making her own candles after the birth of her son when she lived in Aldershot as a way of passing the time.

During lockdown in 2020, she rediscovered the hobby, and her husband John, 77, suggested the idea of selling the candles.

Debbie said: "Everything is hand poured. My customers give me suggestions. The process is roughly around eight to 12 weeks before I can sell.

The Sunset Candle stall. (63550603)

“It’s really good to chat with the customers [on the market] and it’s more personal. You get to know people better.

"People are very surprised that it’s all hand poured. It’s a labour of love, don’t get me wrong, I do love doing it but I’ve got to be organised.

"I do some fragrances that 50 per cent of people will hate and 50 per cent will love. I don’t mind that, nobody’s the same and I do different fragrances to potentially what’s in the shops."

Debbie explained that all her products are vegan, as she uses soy wax.

She still works three days a week, and has a stall on Stamford Market.

"By doing the market, I’m not a shop with heavy overheads, so you can keep the prices down," Debbie added. "As much as I love it, I couldn’t afford a shop. It’s not feasible for my type of business.

"I do have a good product. I was sick of spending good money on bad candles. I wanted to put something out there that I would want to buy myself. I have some really good regular customers."

Debbie and John met in Grantham and moved to the town permanently in 2012. He usually joins her at the market to lend a hand after walking the dog.

When asked how she believed the market could be improved, Debbie said that more stallholders would be a good thing, but added that it was "a double-edged sword".

"We all want stallholders because that would hopefully entice more people to come to the market," continued Debbie. "But at the moment, people aren’t coming to the market so much because they’ve heard there aren’t many stalls.

"Those that do come are really surprised with what stalls there are there and see the benefit of supporting local. They get a better selection nine times out of 10, they can chat to the person who’s made them.

"When I started in October 2020, just coming out of lockdown, the stallholders were about 30 feet apart from each other, so we’re getting closer together.

"John and I were here in the late 90s. The length and breadth of the market was phenomenal.

"We’ve got to move on from that. Everything changes, let's build on the area we’ve got on the market and try to get more stallholders and more variety.

"It’s a really good option for small businesses without having the heavy commitment of rents every month and business tax."

You can find Sunset Candles at Grantham Market.