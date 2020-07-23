The son of a man who was a founding member of the Dambusters squadron has called the removal of its mascot's name from a memorial “disgraceful”.

Ernest Twells is the son of Flight Lieutenant Ernie Twells. He has complained to his MP about the removal of the name of the Dambusters dog from a memorial at RAF Scampton. It was removed because the name is a racist term. The black Labrador belonged to the squadron’s wing commander, Guy Gibson.

Ernest Twells and his sister Margaret McCrone at RAF Cranwell where their father's medals and logbook can be found. (39026654)

Mr Twells said: “I agree that the removal of the name is disgraceful.It’s an insult to all who bravely served.