Son of founding member of the Dambusters says removal of squadron mascot's name from memorial is 'disgraceful'
Published: 16:28, 23 July 2020
| Updated: 16:31, 23 July 2020
The son of a man who was a founding member of the Dambusters squadron has called the removal of its mascot's name from a memorial “disgraceful”.
Ernest Twells is the son of Flight Lieutenant Ernie Twells. He has complained to his MP about the removal of the name of the Dambusters dog from a memorial at RAF Scampton. It was removed because the name is a racist term. The black Labrador belonged to the squadron’s wing commander, Guy Gibson.
Mr Twells said: “I agree that the removal of the name is disgraceful.It’s an insult to all who bravely served.
Read moreGranthamHuman Interest
More by this authorGraham Newton
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)