A woman who has created a unique farm over the last 12 years could see it bulldozed to make way for the proposed reservoir.

Hannah Thorogood, 44, has taken The Inkpot from an 18-acre property with five animals to 100 acres farm with 300 animals.

She has won awards for the meat and wool produced on her organic farm using regenerative agriculture techniques, which looks at tackling climate change and rebuilds degraded soil.

Some of the livestock at Inkpot near Sleaford, which could be wiped out by the reservoir (59415821)

But The Inkpot, on the outskirts of Scredington, could be wiped out if Anglian Water gets the green light to create a five square-kilometre-squared reservoir - which Hannah feels is the wrong location.

After working hard to create her farm, she now fears that she could lose her business, home and community.

Hannah, who runs the farm with her two teenage daughters, said: “It (the farm) is a dream come true but it has not fallen into my lap. I have had to work really hard for it.

“It has taken 12 years to get to where we are now. We are just getting momentum on business growth and this has come at us now - it is heartbreaking.

“This is water for Cambridgeshire and there are better places but we are cheaper - it is clearly a north south thing.

“We have solar parks, the Viking Link, national strategy is seeing Lincolnshire as an industrial park.

“If you are looking on a map you will see a lot of empty space in Lincolnshire as it has one of the lowest populations, it’s low cost area that is close to the south where all the money is and the decisions are being made.”

Hannah feels that Scredington would be the wrong location for a number of reasons, including the environmental impact and water evaporation due to the strong winds.

She said: “We are on a hill. Who in history has put a reservoir on a hill?

“We are highest point for a long way - they are going to be bulldozing and scraping out which is going to cost money. The carbon footprint is going to be absolutely huge.

“There are very interesting statistics and factors around how ineffective Anglian Water are running their system and not updating their old infrastructure.

“We also have prevailing winds so the amount of evaporation this site would experience is huge - add to it the 40C heats we had this summer.

“It is a really stupid design.”

Hannah discovered that her farm could be lost after receiving a letter from Anglian Water a few weeks ago - and has said that there is a huge mental health cost for affected people.

She is now says that she is facing ‘massive uncertainty’.

Hannah added: “We know that some of our farm fields will be scraped out. They will be wiped off the face of the planet.

“People talk about compensation like we will get millions out of this. But you need to speak to farmers of HS2, they are in an awful situation. I know some are living in council houses with no compensation.

“We don’t know what we will do. We want to carry on farming and have no idea if we could ever afford to start again.”

Hannah started off the farm in 2010 with 18 acres, four sheep and two cows.

Now it has grown to 100 acres (some of it rented) with 200 sheep and 100 cows - along with 100 Norfolk turkeys.

Hannah runs a mixed flock of sheep for wool and meat, and also has a herd of ‘original population’ (pure blood lines) Lincoln Red Cattle. There are only 400 breeding cows in the world.

She supplies directly to the customers via her website and she also runs a popular egg round.

Hannah, who also runs courses and demonstrations, said: “It is a jewel in the crown of Lincolnshire farming.”

A petition has been set up to fight the reservoir plans.