A Grantham care home resident has reached the grand old age of 107.

Staff at Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home made a fuss of birthday girl Irene Taylor on Tuesday, even those not on duty.

To celebrate her very special birthday, staff spoiled her with balloons, banners and plenty of cards – including one from the Queen. She also received postcards of kindness, organised by matron Julie Salt.

Irene Taylor turns 107 at Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home, Grantham. (42192508)

A home-made lemon drizzle cake made by the nursing home's head cook was a special treat enjoyed by all the residents with their afternoon tea.

A spokesperson said: "Irene had a lovely birthday. She is loved by everyone at Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home, she has a wonderful sense of humour.

"Irene’s granddaughter had a socially distanced visit and staff not on duty came in to wish her a very happy birthday.

"Everyone enjoyed making a fuss of Irene on her special day."

Irene has lived in the Harrowby Lane care home since 2010, and is the home's oldest resident.

She was born in Great Yarmouth in 1913, just before the start of the First World War, to Annie and George. She had seven siblings.

She remembers working as a silk weaver in the seaside town until she married Billy in 1939, after which they moved in with his parents to help run their restaurant.

It was during the Second World War that the couple moved to Grantham and their son, Robert, was born shortly after, in 1943.

The family settled in East Street.

Sadly, Billy died in 1972.

Irene later moved into a Riverside flat, where she stayed for 18 years before moving into Harrowby Lodge at the age of 97.