Harby man recognised for more than 50 years service to Royal British Legion

The chairman of a local branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) has been commended for his fund-raising efforts spanning more than 50 years.

Gordon Spence, of the Hose and Harby RBL, received his certificate on Saturday at a special service to mark the Legion’s centenary year.

Members gathered at the village war memorial at 9am to lay a wreathe to mark exactly 100 years since the first wreathe was laid at the Cenotaph.

Barry Bedford, Gordon proudly holding his certificate, Gordon's Grand-daughter, Rev'd Jamie McKay and Canon Judith Wells (47291823)

The Rev Jamie McKay led a small service of prayers and dedications alongside branch chaplain Canon Judith Wells and baptist minister Barry Bedford.

As part of the centenary celebrations, branch members were also invited to nominate candidates for special awards at county level.

Gordon, 86, who has been a member of the Hose and Harby branch since 1960, was nominated for all his fund-raising efforts throughout the years, including more than 57 years of door-to-door poppy collections, as well as carrying out branch chairman duties for the last 26 years.

He was delighted to be recognised in the service category for Leicestershire and was formally presented with his certificate of achievement during the service.

He said: “It was the greatest surprise. I knew I was in for some kind of award but I never expected it.

“I joined the Royal British Legion back in 1954 after leaving the forces. I wanted to do something to remember those that didn’t return from war or suffered wounds, and I have been a member ever since.

“My 17-year-old granddaughter now often helps with the fund-raising.”

Vice chairman John Blundy nominated Gordon.

He added: “It was really warranted after the amount of work he has done and the money he has raised over the years.”