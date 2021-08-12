Year 11 pupils at Walton Academy – part of the Diverse Academies Trust – were celebrating

another successful year of GCSE results today.

Despite another turbulent year, there was much excitement, joy and relief at the academy as pupils were rewarded for their hard work, grit and determination in continuing to excel in their studies and to celebrate the progress they had made since starting at Walton in year 7.

Following today’s results, many Walton pupils will stay on at the academy to join the Post 16 centre, with others opting to go to college or take on apprenticeships.

Pupils at Walton Academy are celebrating their GCSE results this morning. (50149586)

One pupil who was delighted with today’s results was Mariella Ind. She achieved six grade 9s,

two grade 8s, a distinction* and a grade 6. Mariella will now continue sixth form studies at Walton

Post 16.

On receiving her results, Mariella said: “I am really happy with my results, I would like to

thank all my teachers for their support.”

Mariella Ind. (50149642)

Hard work also paid off for Chloe Tuck. She gained top results of five grade 9s, four grade 8s and

a distinction*.

She said: “Thank you to all the teachers for their support, I am delighted with my grades.”

Zofia Niemiec also came away with impressive results. She achieved two grade 9s, eight grade 8s

and a grade 6. She will join Walton Post 16 Centre in the autumn to continue her studies.

Chloe Tuck receiving her results. (50150313)

Zofia said: “I am really happy with my grades the hard work has paid off.”

Scarlett Smith was also celebrating fantastic results. She was awarded six grade 9s, three grade

8s and a grade 7 and said: “I am so pleased with my grades, I am really happy!".

Scarlett Smith (50149617)

Principal, Jess Leonard, was delighted for the pupils.

She said: “We are so proud of all of our year 11 students, what they have achieved in the most difficult of times is incredible.

"The results that students have received today are a true reflection of their hard work, efforts and determination over the past two years of their studies. This time has not been easy for anyone, the resilience our students have shown to continue to focus on their studies throughout has been amazing.

“The majority of students collecting their results today have been with us at Walton since year 7

and it is a delight to see them all reach this important milestone in their educational journey. We

are really pleased that our students can now successfully move onto the next steps in their journey

- we know that for them, their futures are going to be bright. We wish them all very well for the

future and we look forward to welcoming many of them back to Walton in our Post 16 Centre in

September.”

The academy invites any students yet to secure a place with a post 16 provider for this September

or who is considering their post-GCSE options to visit www.walton-ac.org.uk or email

post16@walton-ac.org.uk for more information.