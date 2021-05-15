The efforts of a “dedicated” and “hard-working” apprentice who worked whilst studying for her A-levels has been recognised with an award.

Lucy Jarvis was named Apprentice of the Year at the latest Grantham Journal Business Awards.

Lucy, who began working for Escape Grantham as an apprentice in March 2020, studies English language, biology and theatre studies at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School sixth form and hopes to study Animal Conservation Science at the University of Cumbria.

Lucy Jarvis won Apprentice of the Year. (47070246)

Upon winning the award, Lucy said: “[Winning] was a big surprise. I knew about the Grantham Journal Business Awards because me and my boss had spoken about it briefly, but I had no idea I’d be nominated, let alone be a finalist and win, so it was a big shock.

“I started in March which is a pretty bad time to start a new job because of Covid, but I had a few shifts before the place had to shut and when it reopened that’s when I did most of my work. So, most of the time I’ve been working there it’s been about trying to keep the business going under Covid and trying to still make it a fun experience for everyone but keeping it safe.

“I run the escape room itself, so I sit in another room on a computer and I can see and hear what’s going on in the room so I can give clues. I reset the room afterwards.

Jason Thickpenny runs Escape Grantham, based at the at the Old Maltings on Springfield Road. (47070229)

“I make sure everything is prepared beforehand which isn’t something that my boss has specified that I have to do but I like to go to work about half an hour early so that I can practically do the escape room myself then reset it to make sure that all the codes are correct.”

The category was judged by Noel and Caroline Reeves, of Rocket Exhibition Services.

They said: “Lucy is an absolute credit to her employer. Dedicated, loyal, hardworking and passionate about what they do. Lucy has high aspirations for her future and we wish her all the best.”

Lucy discussed her role further and her future plans.

Lucy Jarvis (right) trying out the new 'Egyptian Enigma' escape room. (44135709)

How did it feel to win the award after a tough year?

It felt good. It was a big relief to see that people saw all the hard work I put into my job especially with it being such a strange year.

Why do you think you stood out to the judges?

I’ll be honest, I’m not sure. There’s a lot of really hard working apprentices in Grantham, so I’m really grateful that I won.

Tell us a bit about what you do in your role?

I run the escape room, which means I set up the room before the group arrives, making sure all the padlocks are locked and everything’s in the right place, then during the game I give clues, and after, I reset the room and sanitise everything for the next group.

I also run the Instagram account where I post pictures of the groups and how long it took them to escape.

How did you have to adapt during Covid?

As the escape room isn’t an essential service we had to close for a few months, and when we reopened we had to make a lot of changes such as sanitising hands and wearing masks, but also having to clean each and every component of the escape room after each use, which was very time consuming but worth it for the safety of the customers.

What are your plans for the coming year?

I’m hopefully going back to work at Escape Grantham as Covid restrictions relax and then I’m off to study Animal Conservation Science at the University of Cumbria in September, but that all depends on my A Level results, which I’m taking my exams for at the moment.

How have your employers and colleagues helped or supported you?

My boss, Jason [Thickpenny], has always been really flexible with shifts, which has been really helpful with such a strange, stressful year at school.

Jason’s also always asked for my input on how to make the escape room better which helps me feel like a proper member of the team despite being younger.