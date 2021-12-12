Police have a 48-hour dispersal notice in place across Lincolnshire this weekend in relation to anti-social behaviour linked to hare coursing.

Officers are on patrol looking for hare coursing and say they will seize all dogs and vehicles used in the activity and apply to the courts for forfeiture.

They have issued notices to two people and escorted them out of the county, which is a process followed if offences cannot be proved.

Stock image of a hare. (10360563)

Lincolnshire Police have received thousands of reports of hare coursing in recent years and have cracked down on the illegal activity with special patrols.

A police spokesperson said: "We will seize all dogs and vehicles used in hare coursing and apply to the courts for forfeiture. Don't come here to hare course."