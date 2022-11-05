Lincolnshire Police has issued a dispersal order for South Kesteven following increased reports of hare coursing.

The order, which also covers Boston, South Holland and North Kesteven, was put in place at 11.55am today (Saturday, November 5) and will remain in place for 48 hours.

A spokesperson said: "South Holland is one of the most hare coursed areas in the country. The area routinely sees considerably more incidents of hare coursing compared to other districts in Lincolnshire. Recent calls for service indicate an increase in number of calls relating to this crime type.

Lincolnshire Police

"In considering the wider community, landowners and members of the rural community should be expected to be able to enjoy their property and community without fear of being involved in or witnessing such antisocial behaviour and violence."

The dispersal order will provide officers and their supervisors with an additional tactical option to proactively deal with ongoing hare coursing incidents and potential future hare coursing incidents over the weekend.