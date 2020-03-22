Harlaxton College pupils raise hundreds at supermarket bag pack

Students from the University of Evansville at Harlaxton Manor helped to raise more than £700 last week when they took part in a bag-packing fund-raiser at Asda in aid of Grantham Passage, which helps the homeless in the town.

Mike Monaghan, who represents the Passage, said it was a “terrific effort” and he was very pleased with the amount raised. Mike is pictured with the students.

American students helped to raise money for Grantham Passage with a bag pack at Asda. (31911601)

