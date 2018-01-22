Harlaxton College welcomes new intake with dinner and dance

Harlaxton College welcomed its latest intake of international students with a high table dinner and ceilidh dance last week.

The college invited 170 students from across America to join their academic and non-academic programmes, which integrates traditional teaching with experiential learning and extensive travel opportunities to create a unique study abroad experience.

Alongside a core course in British Studies, the students who are mainly aged between 18 and 22 years old, can choose from a wide range of academic options including: biology, environment studies and Shakespeare to study over the four month semester.

Director of student development Megan Janasiewicz said: “A lot of study abroad programmes are based in London and whereas it is a beautiful and unique city, it is not representative of all of England. Students here will able be to experience an area of the country that not many others are able to do.”