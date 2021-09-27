An open day at Harlaxton Manor attracted more than 600 people to mark the 50th anniversary of the building being used as the overseas study centre of The University of Evansville.

Since 1971, thousands of students have travelled from America to spend a semester studying at Harlaxton Manor, whilst also learning about British life and culture.

Visitors were able to explore the manor's state rooms, ornate hallways, imposing lobby and central staircase for the first time since 2019.

Visitors explore the ornate interior of Harlaxton Manor. (51653087)

A team of Harlaxton College student ambassadors guided visitors around the manor, sharing their insight into its history and the experience of studying there.

Events manager at Harlaxton Manor, Andrew Fowler, said: " It was incredibly rewarding to have so many people come to explore the manor and celebrate its 50th year anniversary as Harlaxton College.

"After two years of not being able to explore the inside, we knew the public were itching to rediscover this beautiful building, but we didn’t expect such an overwhelming response of positive comments on the day about the stunning grounds building and, of course, the team at the manor."

Elizabeth Evans at Harlaxton Manor open day. (51653050)

Holly Carter, principle of Harlaxton College, said: "We’re very excited to be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Harlaxton College; for half a century, the University of Evansville has cared for this amazing manor, welcoming thousands of students to live, learn and make wonderful memories in these incredible surroundings."

Karen Murray and Pam Murray at Harlaxton Manor open day. (51653052)

Harlaxton Manor open day marks the 50th anniversary of the building as an overseas study centre for the University of Evansville. (51653114)

Daniel Demeter at Harlaxton Manor open day. (51653054)

Sue Boyden and Leslie Case at Harlaxton Manor open day. (51653056)

Jason and Lucy Hardy explore Harlaxton Manor. (51653083)

Joel and Beth Hilliard enjoy Harlaxton Manor open day. (51653089)

Suzie Perez at Harlaxton Manor open day. (51653093)

David and Liz Barker explore Harlaxton Manor. (51653109)

Photographs by Toby Roberts.