One of the region’s most spectacular hidden gems has announced more garden events for visitors.

Harlaxton Manor near Grantham will be opening for two weekends in August where guests will be able to explore the beautiful formal gardens and other areas which are normally closed to the public.

At these events, visitors will be able to enjoy an afternoon tea buffet, treats, cakes and other refreshments in what promises to be a feast for the eyes and for the stomach.

Harlaxton Manor. (49841572)

While the manor’s front circle, main entrance, Manor Gardens, conservatory and Gold Room will be open over two weekends, each day promises to be a unique experience with family-oriented Saturdays and relaxing Sundays planned.

Andrew Fowler, events manager at Harlaxton Manor said: “When we opened our gardens to the public in May, we were blown away by the support and interest from local residents, members of the wider community and visitors from further afield.

“Harlaxton Manor is a real hidden treasure and we’re working hard to find new ways we can open up this amazing place to allow people to experience the incredible architecture, magnificent gardens and stunning scenery while we continue to welcome students and host spectacular weddings, conferences and events.

Harlaxton Manor. (49841586)

“While the Manor Gardens, main entrance, conservatory and Gold Room will be open on both weekends, we’re putting on a range of activities to make each day unique: Saturdays will be more tailored toward children’s activities with a range of games and entertainment for the whole family, while Sundays will be a much more relaxed experience for those looking for a quiet retreat.

“We’re finalising plans for more community events this autumn and I can’t wait to announce these soon… especially as we near the 50th anniversary of Harlaxton College.”

On Saturday, August 14 and Saturday, August 21, Harlaxton Manor’s family oriented open days are perfect for visitors looking to burn off some energy in the beautiful gardens. While delicious refreshments are being served from the Gold Room and conservatory, families can explore the gardens and enjoy the children’s games and activities set up in the lawns and gardens.

For a more relaxing and peaceful experience, Sunday 15 and Sunday 22 August will be ideal for those looking for a more quiet walk on a lazy Sunday.

Harlaxton Manor. (49841575)

Visitors can explore the Manor Gardens while they take in the scenery at a leisurely pace. The Gold Room and conservatory will also be offering afternoon tea refreshments, cakes and drinks which can be enjoyed outside or in the amazing 19th century conservatory.

Located close to the Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire borders, Harlaxton Manor is a dramatic and unforgettable country house set in 300 acres of parkland and gardens.

Normally closed to the public, the manor has been the UK campus of the University of Evansville, Indiana since 1971 and it welcomes hundreds of American students each semester to learn and study in an inspirational setting. Harlaxton College, as it’s known in the US, will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in September, with special celebrations to be announced soon.

For Harlaxton Manor’s events throughout August, visitors will require a ticket for entry to Manor Gardens, front circle, conservatory and Gold Room.

Harlaxton Manor. (49841592)

Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, although tickets can also be bought on arrival each day from the main lobby.

Adult tickets are available for £8, while tickets for concessions are £6 and tickets for children are £4. Family tickets are also available for £20. Afternoon tea, refreshments and drinks carry an additional charge.

For the latest information on upcoming events, including the garden events this August, follow Harlaxton Manor on Facebook (@Harlaxtonmanorofficial) and Instagram (@harlaxton_manor) or sign up to the manor’s email newsletter.

Advance tickets for the garden events can be purchased online here and tickets can also be purchased upon arrival, subject to availability.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from Harlaxton Manor’s Candide Gardening page (www.candidegardening.com/GB/places/aedcb8be-8845-49f3-9067-babf9b1a509b).