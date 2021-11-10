Home   News   Article

Harlaxton Manor near Grantham responds to rumours of filming taking place at manor starring Richard Madden

By Tracey Davies
Published: 10:59, 10 November 2021
 | Updated: 11:20, 10 November 2021

Harlaxton Manor has responded to rumours about possible filming currently taking place.

An eyewitness contacted the Journal after spotting lots of vehicles at the manor over the weekend.

He said: "I asked someone what was happening and was told they were filming for a 'futuristic drama' featuring Richard Madden."

Harlaxton Manor
Harlaxton Manor

Harlaxton Manor has served as the setting for a wide range of high profile photoshoots and films in recent years.

A spokesperson said: "With its spectacular architecture, beautiful gardens and grand state rooms, Harlaxton Manor has featured in several feature film and television productions in recent years.

"While we are always proud to host productions, we cannot confirm or deny any rumours about ongoing productions which may or may not be taking place at the manor."

According to movie website IMDB, Madden is currently filming an 'action-packed spy series' called Citadel. Madden is well-known to TV viewers from the recent TV series Bodyguard.

