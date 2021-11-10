Harlaxton Manor is welcoming visitors this Christmas for the first time this year.

Normally closed to the public, the manor will open its doors on Sunday, December 5 and Saturday, December 11, for two Christmas open house events.

Then a week later on Saturday 18th and Sunday, December 19, local residents and visitors are invited to enjoy festive treats and refreshments around a giant Christmas tree in the manor’s front circle.

Harlaxton Manor at Christmas (52991260)

Events manager for Harlaxton Manor, Bethan Price said: “This year has been a fabulous adventure for Harlaxton Manor as we’ve set out to create new ways for our local communities and visitors to experience this magnificent setting.

"We’ve had great feedback from visitors to our open house and open garden events during the spring and summer, but the manor takes on a whole new magical atmosphere at Christmas which we’re so excited to share.

“Because this is the very first time that visitors have been able to discover Harlaxton Manor at Christmas, we’re making it as open and accessible as possible. This is why entry for our front circle events will be free of charge and we’re only charging £15 per adult for our open house.

Harlaxton Manor at Christmas (52991269)

“Decked with Christmas trees, garlands and twinkling lights galore, the manor will be a wonderful festive experience. You might also spot Santa Claus making himself at home by the fireplace.

"Outside, we’re putting up an amazing 25ft Christmas tree and our catering team will be serving delicious treats to warm any winter’s day. It’s going to be so much fun for all the family and a wonderful day out this Christmas.”

Located close to the Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire borders, Harlaxton Manor is set in 300 acres of parkland and gardens.

For 50 years, it has been home to Harlaxton College, the overseas study centre of the University of Evansville, welcoming thousands of students to live, learn and study in the inspiring setting.

Harlaxton Manor at Christmas (52991266)

Prior to this, the manor was a private home, constructed in 1831.

For the Festive open house events from 10am-5pm, the manor’s opulent state rooms will be specially decorated for the season, with Christmas food and treats available.

Guests may also have the chance to meet Father Christmas in the manor’s dazzling Great Hall.

Tickets for the open house events are available for £15 per adult, £8 for children and £10 for concessions. Family tickets are available for £35. Last entry is at 4pm. Advance booking is recommended, although a limited number of tickets will be available on the day. Tickets can be purchased from events.harlaxton.co.uk.

The front circle events are free events for the community.

From 10am-4pm, visitors will be able to walk the full length of the manor’s driveway, beyond the gatehouse and into the front circle where a beautiful 25ft Christmas tree will stand in front of the manor itself. Guests can also enter the manor’s main entrance and lobby where a selection of warm and festive treats will be available for purchase from the manor’s catering team.

For more information on Harlaxton Manor, visit www.harlaxton.co.uk.

Harlaxton Manor at Christmas (52991263)

For the latest information on upcoming events, including the garden events this August, follow Harlaxton Manor on Facebook (@Harlaxtonmanorofficial) and Instagram (@harlaxton_manor) or sign up to the manor’s email newsletter.