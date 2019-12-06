Harlaxton pupils decorate Christmas trees at Belvoir Castle

Youngsters at Harlaxton Primary School really got into the festive spirit when they were invited to decorate two Christmas trees at Belvoir Castle last month.

The Reception class pupils set to work making a variety of colourful tree decorations at school first to take along with them on their trip.

Their hard work was rewarded with juice and biscuits in front of the log fire in The Guards Room in the castle, followed by a tour of the castle’s cellar and rooms.

Pupils at Harlaxton Primary were invited to decorate the Christmas trees at Belvoir Castle. (22860233)

The 22 youngsters tucked into their packed lunches in the castle tearoom followed by an afternoon of Christmas colouring and listening to a Christmas story before returning to school on the bus.

Reception class teacher Kirsty Payne was delighted with the visit and how much the children enjoyed their trip to the castle on the hill.

She said: “What a wonderful experience that truly got us all into the spirit of Christmas.”

Read more EducationGrantham