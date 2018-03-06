Harlaxton pupils take ‘out of this world’ trip

Children at a village school enjoyed a trip into outer space this week - all without leaving their classroom.

Key Stage 1 pupils at Harlaxton Primary School were invited to take part in a mobile planetarium visual space workshop on Monday as part of their space topic.

The self-contained inflatable darkened dome provides children with a fascinating insight into astronomy and sciences and gives them the opportunity to learn all about space, including astronomy, stars, planets, our solar system and beyond, in a fun and educational environment.

As part of their space topic, the school invites the mobile planetarium into school each year. Year 2 teacher Mrs Harper said: “The children in reception, Year 1 and Year 2 have been learning about space this term. The workshops taught them about what it is like to travel to space and what it might be like to be the first child on the moon. They were amazed to learn about the different star constellations including Pegasus. The children were all very knowledgeable.”

The children were asked to think about how they go on a journey, from walking to aircraft travel, before moving on to discuss astronauts’ journeys into space and watched UK astronaut Tim Peake’s journey to the International Space Station on a big screen from inside the dome.

Daniel McMath in Year 2 enjoyed the visit.

He said: “The best bit was when the stars started moving around. It made me feel like I was moving aswell.”

For more information, visit www.starlincs.co.uk