Harlaxton school boosts funds boost for furry friends

Animal loving pupils at a primary school have donated enough cat food to feed an adult cat for an entire year.

Pupils at Harlaxton Primary School make it their mission to fund-raise for a different charity each term.

Keen to support more local animal charities, they chose Grantham ROCK cat rescue and Hound from the Pound, a not-for-profit organisation, alleviating the suffering of dogs in the council stray kennels across Lincolnshire.

Year 6 teacher, Victoria Buckley, helped organise the day alongside the school’s house captains.

She said: “The children found that ROCK were happy with donations of supplies whereas the dog charity could only accept monetary donations, so as well as hosting a non uniform day in exchange for donations of cat food, toys or milk, the house captains also spent weeks making activities and games such as pin the tail on the dog, friendship bracelets for man’s best friend and key rings. They also sold cakes throughout the day.”

The school managed to raise £293 for the Hound From the Pound and collected 63kg of cat food, 900ml of cat food and 27 cat toys for ROCK.

Victoria added: “The children calculated that the donations we received would feed an adult cat for a whole year.”

Hound from the Pound founder Marianne Jackson and Cath Rawson, who runs ROCK, attended the school to receive the donations on Wednesday.