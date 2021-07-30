A man who founded a local football club turned 100 today.

Herbert Craft was born on July 30, 1921 in Welby Street, Grantham where he lived in a two bedroom house and shared a bed with his six brothers until they got a bigger house at Cherry Orchard at the top of Harrowby Lane.

As a child, Herbert attended the National School, although he did pass his exams for King’s School, but did not attend as his parents couldn’t afford his uniform.

Herbert Craft celebrated his 100th birthday. (49615465)

In World War II, Herbert was in the Eighth Army as a private. When he left the army, he worked at RAF Spittlegate before finishing his career off at BMarco as a stock controller.

It was at BMarco social club he met his late wife Rose, who he loved dearly.

Herbert and his brother Charlie went on to found Harrowby United Football Club in 1949.

Herbert (right) was in the Eighth Army as a private. (49615459)

Herbert has two children, Susan and David, one step daughter, Rosemary. He also has four grandchildren in Paul, Ian, Ben and Leanne, as well as a great granddaughter named Amelia.

To celebrate such a special occasion, Herbert is having a family party tomorrow at the community centre on Canterbury Close, on the same street as his current home.

Last year, Herbert overcame Covid-19 aged 98 and was home in time for VE day celebrations.

Herbert’s grand-daughter Leanne said that he “has always been a family man putting everyone else first. “

Herbert’s hobbies are sports, especially football, and gardening.