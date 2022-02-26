An amateur musical society's rehearsals are in "full swing" for its next production.

Musical director, Elaine Bishop, is joining Harrowby Singers Amateur Musical Society for the next adventure in performing The Wind in the Willows.

The group will be performing at The Guildhall Arts Centre, Grantham, from Wednesday, March 23 to Saturday, March 26.

Harrowby Singers Amateur Musical Society set to perform The Wind in the Willows (55121954)

Harrowby Singers have been performing for almost 50 years, and recently staged Little Shop of Horrors in 2019 and Sister Act in 2018.

Director, Amanda Taylor, said: "It’s such a heart-warming show, a classic tale that has been reinvented into a spectacular new musical by Oscar-winning screenwriter and creator of Downton Abbey, Julian Fellows.

"For all ages, this feel-good comedy offers the perfect theatre experience for families, nature and animal lovers alike. We’d love for you to come along and share it with us."

For all ages, this comedy follows Mole, Rat, Badger, and the impulsive Mr Toad, whose insatiable need for speed lands him in serious trouble. With his beloved home under threat from the notorious Chief Weasel and his gang of sinister Wild Wooders, Toad must attempt a daring escape leading to a series of misadventures and a heroic battle to recapture Toad Hall.

More information on times and tickets can be found at here.