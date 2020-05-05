Harrowby United deliver food packages to help the vulnerable
Published: 11:02, 05 May 2020
| Updated: 11:05, 05 May 2020
Harrowby United have been helping the vulnerable in their community during lockdown.
The Arrows were out on Friday April 29 delivering food parcels to vulnerable people self- isolating near the Dickens Road stadium.
With support from WM Morrisons, members of the club distributed 100 food parcels including essential items such as bread and milk, as well as a few treats. Among the team were Chairman Michael Atter, Mark Fardell, Team Manager Jamie McGhee and Team Captain Billy Stubbs, with help from Julie and Amber behind the scenes.
Read moreCoronavirusFootballHuman Interest
More by this authorMatthew Taylor