Harrowby United have been helping the vulnerable in their community during lockdown.

The Arrows were out on Friday April 29 delivering food parcels to vulnerable people self- isolating near the Dickens Road stadium.

With support from WM Morrisons, members of the club distributed 100 food parcels including essential items such as bread and milk, as well as a few treats. Among the team were Chairman Michael Atter, Mark Fardell, Team Manager Jamie McGhee and Team Captain Billy Stubbs, with help from Julie and Amber behind the scenes.