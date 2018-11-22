Popular Grantham bar Beerheadz staged a special late night opening last Sunday to be among the first in the country to sell a special range of beers.

Manchester-based Cloudwater Brewery stopped making cask ales two years ago, but has just restored production of them in limited quantities.

Cloudwater is rated the world’s second best brewer and Beerheadz offers four brews - a Brown ale, Pale ale, DDH Pale and India Porter.

Beerheadz decided to steal a march on the competition by staying open late to serve four beers from Cloudwater at its four pubs.

Manager of the Grantham pub Simon Finch said the inspiration came from the midnight launches for the Harry Potter books and Apple iPhones.

He said: “Cloudwater imposed an embargo saying no-one could sell their cask ales until November 12 so we decided to stay open at midnight to be the first in the country.

“Our regulars are loving the beer. We will have special late openings again.”