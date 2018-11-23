Hartbeeps puts fun into learning in South Kesteven
Younger children are loving musical play, dance and singing classes in a business launched by a former teacher.
Kaffy Rice-Oxley is the South Kesteven franchisee of Hartbeeps, which promises ‘magical, musical adventures’, nursery sessions, events and parties.
Her creative play, music storytelling and other events aim to develop communication, motor skills, empathy, confidence and musical abilities among babies, toddlers and younger children.
Kaffy, who lives in Grantham, took on the franchise this summer and after launch events in Grantham, Bourne and Stamford.
The 39-year-old mum-of-two now runs classes in Belton, Edenham and Uffington village halls during the week and at ChristChurch, Castlegate, Grantham on Saturday mornings.
Kaffy has a background in music, theatre and education. She worked as a teacher in schools for 12 years and was a singing teacher and children’s musical theatre coach before that.
As a mum of two young children, Kaffy wanted to move away from full-time teaching and do something different.
She said: “Running a small business has always been attractive to me because I have so much admiration for people who do it, especially people who start with just an idea and build a business from scratch.”
“I knew about Hartbeeps because I took my eldest daughter to classes when we lived in Buckinghamshire from her being a few months old, and was just blown away by the quality of the music, the imaginative themes and the breadth of learning offered to babies and toddlers.”
Kathy came to Grantham three years ago to be near to her parents who live at Swayfield. She taught at Stamford Junior School for two years and her husband Neil Gatland teaches English at Bourne Grammar.
She added: “I had such special moments with my daughter and Hartbeeps meant so much to us. When we moved to Grantham and I had the opportunity to buy the franchise for the area, I leapt at the chance to enable others to share the experience.”
