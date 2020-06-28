Has the virus changed the future for our industries?

Column by Jaz Abeysekera, marketing manager at Grantham College

In just a few months, we have seen the way we work change completely. From working from home to essential workers, everyone’s job has altered in some way. But the real question is, will it ever return to the way it was before?

If Covid-19 has taught us one thing, it’s how reliant we are on technology. With non-essential businesses forced to close, many turned to the web.