Residents have praised the response of fire crews after a large blaze broke out in a field.

Smoke was spotted rising above Grantham earlier today, due to a large field fire in Gorse Lane.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Grantham, Stamford and Sleaford tackled the blaze which covered a reported 3,000 square metres.

At least eight appliances and 20 firefighters were reported at the scene by an eye-witness. Nearby Grantham Preparatory School and Greenfields Academy were both evacuated as a precaution.

Peter A Tulley, who was at the scene 20 minutes after the fire broke out, said that "flames surrounded the full field".

"The fire service were very quick in their activities, otherwise things could have been quite different," he added.

Emergency services dealing with the fire at Gorse Lane. Credit: Peter A Tulley (58126264)

Peter filmed his conversation with Paul Chaney and Declen Brett, aged 49 and 59 respectively, who were working in the area as contractors and witnessed the fire.

Paul said: “The field was alight at the far end. With this breeze we’ve got today, everything went really quickly, swept across the field.

"All the smoke on the road was a big problem because you couldn’t see anything at all. They’re on top of it now. Our main concern was the livestock."

Declen added: “The fire brigade are absolutely awesome. The way they saved the buildings, properties and homes, absolutely fantastic. Very efficient.”

A drone image shows the smoke from the fire at Gorse Lane. Credit: Sam Vella (58126274)

Jeremy Wright said that fire had caused "a bit of hedge damage but the farm house appears ok", adding that the field had been harvested.

Rachael Louise Smith said that she was "in the thick of it", and described the experience as "absolutely terrifying".

After news of the fire broke, people took to social media to praise the actions of the emergency services, particularly the fire crews.

Emergency services dealing with the fire at Gorse Lane. Credit: Peter A Tulley (58126271)

Iain Leggett said: "I've seen pictures of Lincolnshire fire fighters having to wear full kit trying to extinguish fires, in yesterday's heat. My hat off to all of them."

Kirsty Price commented: "Hats off to all the guys and girls from the emergency services for fighting this, and dealing with worried parents and residents. Once again the unsung heroes of the county."

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews are working hard to extinguish 3,000 sq metres of stubble field. Seven hose reels and beaters are in use. Control staff took 50 calls."