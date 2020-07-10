On ‘Super Saturday’, pubs, restaurants and hair salons in Grantham were among businesses permitted to reopen after weeks of lockdown.

Pubs could reopen from 6am onwards, and although 83 per cent of votes cast in a Journal poll confirmed that many were not planning to visit pubs over the weekend, some residents went out for their first proper pint since lockdown.

According to Lincolnshire Police, there were no incidents of note over the weekend.