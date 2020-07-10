Barbers, pubs and restaurants in Grantham relieved that 'Super Saturday' went off without a hitch
Published: 07:00, 10 July 2020
On ‘Super Saturday’, pubs, restaurants and hair salons in Grantham were among businesses permitted to reopen after weeks of lockdown.
Pubs could reopen from 6am onwards, and although 83 per cent of votes cast in a Journal poll confirmed that many were not planning to visit pubs over the weekend, some residents went out for their first proper pint since lockdown.
According to Lincolnshire Police, there were no incidents of note over the weekend.
Read moreBusinessCoronavirusGrantham
More by this authorMatthew Taylor
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)