Haunted happenings planned for Grantham's Wyndham Park this weekend

'Halloween in the Park' is on in Wyndham Park on Sunday.

Performing arts students from Grantham College, under the direction of Matt Hewitt, will be casting a spell over their audience in The Legend of the Crystal Witch.

The interactive tale features a series of characters and challenges that need to be ticked off in return for a small sweetie reward, provided by Community Books, in Welby Street.

Get ready for 'Halloween in the Park'. (19977485)

Children’s craft activities and trail games have also been developed for the event by students at Harlaxton Manor and there will be spooky music to set the scene. It costs £1.50 per child to take part and this includes the trail, craft activities and trail

games.

Visitors can dress up for the fancy dress competition. Best dressed child and best dressed family will win a pair of pantomime tickets for Cinderella at the Guildhall Arts Centre.

South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for health and wellbeing Councillor Robert Reid said: “Wyndham Park’s Halloween event is great fun for all the family and hugely popular. There will be lots to do and a few frights - but nothing too scary."

'Halloween in the Park' is on from 1pm till 3.30pm.

Anyone interested in volunteering in the park can contact parks and events community engagement officer Julie Ashworth at j.ashworth@southkesteven.gov.uk