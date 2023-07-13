An “exceptional” four-bedroom Victorian property has gone on the market.

Alongside four bedrooms, the Cedars in Harby Lane, Melton Mowbray, has two bathrooms and five reception rooms.

Set in a beautiful village, the property comes with a 0.4 acre corner plot and has been refurbished and styled to create a wonderful family home.

The four-bedroom property in Harby Lane, Melton Mowbray, has gone on the market.

The Victorian design is present throughout with its grand proportions, large sash windows and symmetry within the property.

Inside, the spacious interiors include high ceilings, ornate cornicing, traditional cast iron radiators and fireplaces.

The four-bedrooms offer plenty of space.

The master bedroom offers great views onto the surrounding countryside.

The ground floor presents a spacious hallway with tiled flooring, offering a sense of arrival for guests.

The four-bedrooms offer plenty of space.

The four-bedrooms offer plenty of space.

The master bedroom includes an original Victorian fireplace.

An open plan room combines a large kitchen and living area, including a bay window looking onto the private gardens and surrounding countryside.

The kitchen comes with an array of fixtures and appliances, including bespoke kitchen units, a double oven, integrated fridge, freezer, wine cooler, dishwasher and microwave.

The family bathroom comes with many great additions.

The family bathroom includes a walk-in waterfall shower.

The family bathroom includes a free-standing bath.

There is also space for a large dining table.

The living area offers a relaxed area, with its original fireplace.

The master bedroom ensuite includes a double sink.

The spacious hallway leads into the four bedrooms.

From the kitchen, there is access to the back hallway which leads into the courtyard garden, where there is also a large utility room.

The property includes two more reception rooms which include a dining room, a log burner and an additional family room with a fireplace.

The kitchen comes with many great appliances and fittings.

The large open spaces combines a spacious living room within the kitchen.

The four-bedroom property in Harby Lane, Melton Mowbray, has gone on the market.

The original staircase leads to the first floor of four spacious bedrooms with wooden flooring.

The large family bathroom has a free standing double ended bath, with a heated towel rail and walk in rainfall shower.

The four-bedrooms offer plenty of space.

The spacious living room is perfect for guests.

A spacious workspace.

The master bedroom also has a “luxurious” wet room ensuite, with double sinks, heated towel rail and another walk-in rainfall shower.

Outside, a large patio and courtyard area creates the perfect outside setting.

The property comes with 0.4 acres of land.

The large driveway is set behind private gates.

The property also has a large private driveway set behind gates.

The double garage also includes a workstation and mezzanine level, a large stable block with a hayloft, a utility/boot room and an additional store room.

The property can be viewed at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/65066630/?search_identifier=9a2f2d9d-a421-4e23-9e3d-91ea8cc0682f.

The large driveway is set behind private gates.

The large garden area.

Part of the garden area.

A spacious courtyard area that moves onto the garden.

A spacious courtyard area.

The property has been listed on Zoopla.