The council is asking residents and businesses for feedback on its council tax proposals.

South Kesteven District Council is asking for views on a proposal to increase council tax by £5 for properties in Band D for the 2023/24 financial year, an increase of 9.6p per week.

The increase for households in Bands A, B and C would be less than £5, an extra 6.4p extra per week for a property in Band A, while those in Bands E, F, G and H would see an average increase of more than £5.

Council tax proposals (56456717)

Councillor Adam Stokes, deputy leader of SKDC and cabinet member for finance and leisure, said: "In common with many other organisations, the council is preparing its budget for 2023/24 against a backdrop of high energy costs and significant inflationary pressures.

"We remain ambitious however and are confident that by doing all we can to reduce costs and attract funding from other sources, we can balance our books.

"An increase of £5 per Band D property in SKDC’s element of council tax for the 2023/24 financial year will help to generate around £250,000 of additional income.

"This contribution will help to sustain day-to-day services such as refuse collection, street cleaning and CCTV, as well as offset the costs of longer-term projects across the district.

"These include providing opportunities for growth, improving local neighbourhoods and town centres, focusing on initiatives that target homelessness, and supporting local businesses through the administration of a business rate relief scheme.

"It is really important that local communities use this opportunity to have their say on the level of funding available. Please spare us a few moments to tell us what you think."

The consultation begins today (January 16) and will run for two weeks.

The survey will also include updates on SKDC projects in its priority areas including growth and the economy, housing, healthy and strong communities, the environment and performance.

It will also show how nine pence from every pound will go towards paying for services provided by SKDC.

The remainder will be passed on to Lincolnshire County Council and also the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner as SKDC is responsible for collecting on their behalf.

A small proportion is also passed onto town and parish councils to fund services provided at a very local level.

SKDC will make a decision whether to increase the council tax on March 1, 2023.

The QR code to join the consultation. (61859709)

To complete the survey, go to www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ctaxskdc2324 or scan the QR code.

The consultation will close on January 30, 2023.