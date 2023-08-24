A council is asking community groups and residents how they can support and develop the communities.

South Kesteven District Council has launched a four week consultation that focuses on its Communities Strategy.

The consultation offers residents, voluntary and community groups and other stakeholders the chance to help shape SKDC’s community leadership role.

Councillor Rhea Rayside, cabinet member for people and communities, said: “This consultation sets out the principles we think we should be focusing on and also asks local people and voluntary groups about community cohesion and involvement.

“We want to know how involved residents are in our local communities, whether they volunteer – or not – and what we can do to encourage and support this.

“We recognise the valuable contributions local people make to our communities every day.

"By letting us know about their voluntary work, as well as their thoughts on the key themes and objectives underpinning SKDC’s draft Communities Strategy, they will help to shape the final version and ensure it will be a document that works for everyone.”

The four key principles to the strategy are:

Partnerships - to nurture existing partnerships between the council and the voluntary sector, as well as develop new ones.

Inclusion - to establish on-going dialogue with under-represented communities.

Place-based community involvement - to focus on issues, interconnections and relationships in specific areas and work to improve quality of life for the people who live there.

Sustainability - to support and maintain relationships with community and voluntary groups for as long as they need/want the council’s support.

Anyone who wishes to take part in the consultation can do so at http://bit.ly/OurPeopleOurPlace.

Scan the QR code to take part in the consultation.

Alternatively, people can scan the QR code below.

The consultation closes on Wednesday, September 20.