People are being asked to share their views on the future of mental health rehabilitation services following the closure of a unit in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust wants to talk to service users, carers, partners and the general public to hear their views, experiences and ideas to help the trust provide and develop the best mental health rehab support for people now and in the future.

It follows the closure of Ashley House in Grantham last year.

Ashley House, Grantham

It is holding engagement events across the county, including a virtual session is being held from 2pm to 3.30pm on February 28, and a session at Jubilee Church Life Centre in London Road, Grantham, from 10am to midday on March 24.

Service manager for community rehabilitation services at the trust Heather Barr explained how important it is to hear people’s experiences.

She said: “We would love to hear what people think of existing rehab services, their views on how we could make things better, and what is most important to people who are already using services, or who may use them in the future.”

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

The engagement events will also provide attendees with an update on current services and opportunity to help shape new developments within mental health rehabilitation services in Lincolnshire.

Paula Jelly, associate director of adult inpatient and urgent care at the trust, added: “In February last year, to support the pandemic response and to ensure services were staffed safely, we made a decision to temporarily close Ashley House, a 15-bed mixed gender open rehabilitation inpatient unit in Grantham.

“As well as supporting staffing on the trust’s other rehabilitation and acute mental health wards, this has enabled us to put additional resource into our community rehabilitation service.

“The community rehabilitation service launched in 2020, initially providing support to people living in Lincoln and Gainsborough but has now been able to expand its support to those also living in the Grantham and South Holland areas of the county.

“The community teams are able to support a larger number of people than inpatient units, with people being cared for closer to their home. The teams work to support those with long-term mental health difficulties who have been in hospital for a length of time. Service users receive increased on-going support with their day-to-day lives, enabling the building of skills and confidence, helping to improve relationships and support networks.

“These engagement events will provide the trust with real opportunity to reflect on its wide range of mental health rehabilitation services, from inpatient care through to community support.”

The events invite the views and feedback of anyone who is connected to mental health rehabilitation services; whether they have cared for someone in rehabilitation, have an interest in NHS mental health community care, or have personal lived experience.

For further information or to book please email: lpft.involvement@nhs.net.